Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BHIL opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.