BENQI (QI) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.08 or 0.07505779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.99 or 1.00255704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040918 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

