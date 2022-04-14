BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives $14.35 Average PT from Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,586,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.