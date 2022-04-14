Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Beam has a total market cap of $40.91 million and $5.21 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00115583 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,074,680 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.