Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BASFY. Oddo Bhf lowered Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

BASFY opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

