Barry M. Kitt Acquires 38,559 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 38,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,090.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,064. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on QRHC. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

