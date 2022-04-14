Barclays Trims Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Target Price to 215.00

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from 235.00 to 215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $$22.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $22.70.
Entra ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entra ASA (ENTOF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.