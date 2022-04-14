Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $200.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.39) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 716,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

