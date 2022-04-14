Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE WTRG opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

