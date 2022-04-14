Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $332,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

