Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

AN stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

