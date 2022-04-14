Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $227.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

