Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

