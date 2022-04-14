Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $339,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Switch by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 601,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,243,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,349,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 618.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

