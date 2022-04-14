Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $217,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after acquiring an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 923,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

