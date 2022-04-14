Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 60,000 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $18,360,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

