Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.57.

WTFC stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

