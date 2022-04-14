Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.90 ($4.24) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.15) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.89) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.94 ($4.28).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

