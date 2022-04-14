Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 152,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 137.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

