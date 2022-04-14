Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NPEZF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
