Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NPEZF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.