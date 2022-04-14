Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading Up 2.9%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

