Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.55

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.55 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.48). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.20 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,128,811 shares.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 78,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($246,254.89). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 39,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.35), for a total value of £100,348.22 ($130,763.90).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

