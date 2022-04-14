Balentine LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

