Balentine LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $405.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $262.81 and a fifty-two week high of $411.89.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

