Balentine LLC Sells 808,397 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,182,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 60.3% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Balentine LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,193,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 349,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

