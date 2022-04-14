Balentine LLC Sells 443 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,452,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.