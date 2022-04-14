Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.34 on Wednesday, reaching $355.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average is $352.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

