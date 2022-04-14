Balentine LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Balentine LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. 51,618,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,334,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.