Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 8,059 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

