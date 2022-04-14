Balentine LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.45 and its 200 day moving average is $547.53. The company has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

