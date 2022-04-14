Balentine LLC Purchases 638 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $159.71. 1,390,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,681. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.51. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

