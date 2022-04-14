Balentine LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.46 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.01.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

