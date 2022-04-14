Balentine LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EQT by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.