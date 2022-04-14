Balentine LLC Lowers Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $187.77 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

