Balentine LLC Invests $534,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $10.16 on Wednesday, reaching $169.66. 6,732,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $230.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,054 shares of company stock worth $34,500,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

