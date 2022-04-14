Balentine LLC Invests $326,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

ES stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

