Balentine LLC Invests $306,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $330.10 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.26 and a 200 day moving average of $297.36.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

