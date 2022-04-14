Balentine LLC Invests $269,000 in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in LG Display by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPL opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

