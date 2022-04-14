Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,262. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

