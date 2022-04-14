Balentine LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. 8,700,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,846. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.