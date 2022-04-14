Balentine LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.90.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

