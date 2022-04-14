Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. 30,815,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,790,271. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

