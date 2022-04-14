Balentine LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 395,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

