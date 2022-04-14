Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Baidu worth $49,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $222.95.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.