B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09).

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NG stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.