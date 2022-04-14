AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

AXS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

AXS stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,634,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

