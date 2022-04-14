Aviva (LON:AV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $414.83

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.83 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 431.20 ($5.62). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 428.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 6,844,551 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 468 ($6.10) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.65) to GBX 530 ($6.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.91) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 520 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 414.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,446.29). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.71), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($93,507.35).

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

