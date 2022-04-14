Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 668,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,738 shares of company stock worth $588,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

