Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Autodesk by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 400,452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,855. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average is $258.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

