Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $27.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,153,000 after buying an additional 433,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 734,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,363. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

